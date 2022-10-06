Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,673 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 2.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNOV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.27. 324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

