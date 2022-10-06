Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $955,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,262,000 after buying an additional 144,842 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 53,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 294,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.