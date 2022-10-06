Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Shares of 2,984 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 429,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after purchasing an additional 134,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,566,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,683,000 after purchasing an additional 258,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 117,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

