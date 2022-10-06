Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.67. The company had a trading volume of 245,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,739. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.