Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,662 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $165.51. 1,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.53. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.31 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

