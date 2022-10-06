Bogged (BOG) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Bogged (BOG) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Bogged has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bogged token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges. Bogged has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $9,900.00 worth of Bogged was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004872 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00043847 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $325.45 or 0.01604485 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bogged Profile

BOG is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Bogged’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. Bogged’s official message board is boggedfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bogged is bogged.finance. The Reddit community for Bogged is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bogged Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged (BOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bogged has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bogged is 0.22122319 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $627.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bogged.finance/.”

