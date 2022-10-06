Boba Network (BOBA) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Boba Network (BOBA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Boba Network has a total market cap of $44.25 million and $1.53 million worth of Boba Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boba Network coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boba Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Boba Network

Boba Network launched on September 14th, 2021. Boba Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,411,751 coins. The official website for Boba Network is boba.network. The official message board for Boba Network is docs.boba.network. Boba Network’s official Twitter account is @bobanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Boba Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Boba Network (BOBA) is a cryptocurrency . Boba Network has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 171,624,231.86 in circulation. The last known price of Boba Network is 0.29302193 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,252,617.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boba.network/.”

