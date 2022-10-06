BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DMB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 94,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

