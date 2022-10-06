BNP Paribas Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Neutral

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,661.11.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of NGLOY opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.