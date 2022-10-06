BNP Paribas Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Neutral

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,661.11.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of NGLOY opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.