BNP Paribas Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Neutral

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

