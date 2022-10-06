Bloktopia Trading Down 2.5% This Week (BLOK)

Bloktopia (BLOK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bloktopia token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloktopia has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Bloktopia has a total market cap of $43.31 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Bloktopia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00145708 BTC.

About Bloktopia

Bloktopia’s launch date was October 5th, 2021. Bloktopia’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,052,608,383 tokens. Bloktopia’s official Twitter account is @bloktopia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloktopia’s official website is www.bloktopia.com.

Buying and Selling Bloktopia

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloktopia (BLOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bloktopia has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 17,536,640,676 in circulation. The last known price of Bloktopia is 0.00331024 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,648,726.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bloktopia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloktopia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloktopia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloktopia using one of the exchanges listed above.

