Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Blockchain Brawlers has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $159,419.00 worth of Blockchain Brawlers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Brawlers token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockchain Brawlers has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockchain Brawlers Token Profile

Blockchain Brawlers was first traded on March 30th, 2022. Blockchain Brawlers’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,559,364 tokens. Blockchain Brawlers’ official Twitter account is @bc_brawlers and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockchain Brawlers’ official message board is medium.com/blockchain-brawlers. The official website for Blockchain Brawlers is www.bcbrawlers.com.

Blockchain Brawlers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blockchain Brawlers has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 995,559,364.3033 in circulation. The last known price of Blockchain Brawlers is 0.00381489 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $143,508.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bcbrawlers.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Brawlers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Brawlers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Brawlers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

