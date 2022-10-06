Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $220,897.45 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. 10,613,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,975,523. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $270.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Block
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Stories
