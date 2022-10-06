Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $220,897.45 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. 10,613,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,975,523. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $270.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Block alerts:

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Block

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 103,079 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Block by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,386,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,699,000 after purchasing an additional 332,363 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Block by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Block by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Block by 1,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.