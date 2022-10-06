BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $601.17

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 601.17 ($7.26) and traded as low as GBX 576 ($6.96). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.31), with a volume of 500,249 shares trading hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 601.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 649.24. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,622.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 483.33%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

