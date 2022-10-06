BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Stock Position Decreased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises 2.3% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 9.90% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 320.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 614,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 468,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $476,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DYNF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,859. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

