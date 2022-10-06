BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $10.21 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 98,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

