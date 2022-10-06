BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $10.21 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
