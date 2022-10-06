BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

