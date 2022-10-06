BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
