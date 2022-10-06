BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MVT opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

