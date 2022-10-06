BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:MVT opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
