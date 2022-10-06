BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MHN opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the period. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

