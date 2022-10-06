BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE MHN opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
