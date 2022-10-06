BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

