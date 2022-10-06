BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

BMEZ stock opened at 15.76 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.41 and a 12 month high of 28.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of 16.98.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

