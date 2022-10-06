BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $17.32 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
