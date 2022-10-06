BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $17.32 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000.



BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

