BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DSU stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.