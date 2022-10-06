BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. 354,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $201,160 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in BlackLine by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.