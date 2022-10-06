BITAY Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.50 Million (BITAY)

BITAY Coin (BITAY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One BITAY Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITAY Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. BITAY Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $11,790.00 worth of BITAY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

BITAY Coin Profile

BITAY Coin was first traded on April 18th, 2022. BITAY Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BITAY Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitayturkiye. The official message board for BITAY Coin is bitayturkiye.medium.com. BITAY Coin’s official website is www.bitay.com.tr/en.

Buying and Selling BITAY Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BITAY Coin (BITAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITAY Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITAY Coin is 0.0170039 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,728.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitay.com.tr/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITAY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITAY Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITAY Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

