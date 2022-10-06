Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 159,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,637,954 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Insider Transactions at Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 453.68%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 49.3% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 38.4% in the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.