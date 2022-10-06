Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.88

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 27451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $884.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.15.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $208,365,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $182,866,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $150,062,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $101,821,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

