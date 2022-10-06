Bill Few Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $37,899,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $174.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

