Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes $426,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,856,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

HRL traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

