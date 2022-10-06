Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE SO traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.63. 131,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,839. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

