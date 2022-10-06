Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 917 Shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned about 0.53% of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 10,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

