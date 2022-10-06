Bill Few Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 141,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 104,648 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.18.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

