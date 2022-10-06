Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WesBanco Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $139.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

