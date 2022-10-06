Bill Few Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.6% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,141,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.86. 10,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,405. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

