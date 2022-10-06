Bill Cronin Sells 3,500 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CRO Bill Cronin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $204,505.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,563.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $771,250.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $874,825.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the first quarter worth about $32,504,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after buying an additional 725,280 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 415.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after buying an additional 612,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

