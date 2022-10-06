Bent Finance (BENT) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Bent Finance (BENT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Bent Finance has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $17,138.00 worth of Bent Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bent Finance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Bent Finance token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

About Bent Finance

Bent Finance’s launch date was November 17th, 2021. Bent Finance’s total supply is 50,008,799 tokens. Bent Finance’s official website is app.bentfinance.com. Bent Finance’s official Twitter account is @bent_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bent Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bent Finance (BENT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bent Finance has a current supply of 50,008,799 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bent Finance is 0.11515331 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,515.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.bentfinance.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bent Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bent Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bent Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

