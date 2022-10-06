Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Shares Up 8.4%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 148.50 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.79). 8,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 102,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.66).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.23. The firm has a market cap of £100.27 million and a PE ratio of 7,665.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

