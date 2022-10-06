Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 3.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.22. The company had a trading volume of 68,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $222.61 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

