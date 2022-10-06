Battle Hero Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (BATH)

Battle Hero (BATH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Battle Hero has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Battle Hero has a market cap of $252,269.84 and $21,003.00 worth of Battle Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Battle Hero token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004879 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001808 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $324.55 or 0.01618381 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Battle Hero Token Profile

Battle Hero (BATH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2021. Battle Hero’s total supply is 957,016,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,773,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Battle Hero is https://reddit.com/r/battleheronft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Battle Hero’s official message board is battlehero.medium.com. The official website for Battle Hero is battlehero.io. Battle Hero’s official Twitter account is @battleheronft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Battle Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Battle Hero (BATH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Battle Hero has a current supply of 957,016,347 with 49,773,308.87 in circulation. The last known price of Battle Hero is 0.00517534 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $23,169.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://battlehero.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Battle Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Battle Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

