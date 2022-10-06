Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,314 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 3,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,702. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.