Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.71.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.69. 58,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,149. The company has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.47 and a 200 day moving average of $359.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

