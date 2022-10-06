Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 435,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $485.07. 17,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,449. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.26.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.27.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

