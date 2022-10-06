Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.33. 215,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,031,432. The company has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

