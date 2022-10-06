Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,250,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

NYSE:DUK traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,787. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

