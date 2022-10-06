Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after buying an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after buying an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.51. 52,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,480. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.