Barclays Trims Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price to GBX 8,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,037.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $13.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%.

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.