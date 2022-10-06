Barclays Trims Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price to $4.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.10.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $977.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 99,729 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,205 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

