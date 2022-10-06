Barclays Trims PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Target Price to $120.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 2.5 %

PerkinElmer stock opened at $131.35 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $116.18 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

