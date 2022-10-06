Barclays Trims Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price to $80.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $67.43 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

