Barclays Lowers ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 275

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

